Everett School Board, Pos. 3: Clarke best for special ed needs

Respect Public Schools-Washington strongly supports Tom Clarke in the run for the Position 3 on Everett Public School District’s School Board.

As a proud Christian with children attending public school in Everett, Tom is equally appalled as we are by a Christian Nationalist group with ties to Project 2025, Moms 4 Liberty, and a national hate group, which has been allowed to infiltrate our public school system. Tom has shared with parents, community members and on public record at the school board meeting held Aug. 19, that he embraces the diversity of our neighbors and rejects the principles of this divisive group. He loves Everett as much as we do, and will fight for our children’s best interests.

As a lawyer, he is better equipped to navigate his own children’s access to special education resources, yet still struggled within our district’s system of shortcomings. His own experience and expertise with the law allowed him a strong measure of success for his children. But, he has wondered what happens for those without that expertise, and we wonder with him. In Tom, our children have a strong advocate and champion.

We also feel compelled to address the distressing flyers put out by a PAC with a grudge against the current School Board (“Mill Creek family throws $489K into Everett School Board races,” The Herald, Aug. 30). Tom has vocally expressed that he has no interest in running a negative campaign and has had no part or partnership with the PAC sending them. And, while we empathize with the family behind the flyers, the anger directed toward members of the board is misdirected and has no proper place in any of the races for positions on the board.

Tom Clarke is the best candidate in the race. Please show your support for compassionate advocacy of our students and vote for Tom!

Jennifer Phillips McLellan

Respect Public Schools-Washington

Everett