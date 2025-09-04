Herald reporters deserve fair wage, no quota
Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 4, 2025
The demands of The Herald’s newsroom staff to ratify an employment contract seem very sensible and straight forward. Just a dollar more an hour with no story quotas is reasonable and I don’t see why the owners are not responding to these demands. Although I am a relatively new subscriber, I want to see this paper continue and retain talented employees, and this won’t happen without a living wage and daily story quotas. Thanks for listening.
Carol Richmond
Bothell