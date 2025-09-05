Legislature should bar research of UW primate lab

As a proud University of Washington alumnus, I was shocked to learn that the UW operates a primate research lab. I am vehemently opposed to this. Intentionally breeding, genetically modifying and artificially concentrating animals, especially threatened and endangered species including pig-tailed macaques, is abhorrent and unacceptable.

Other states have passed laws requiring the adoption of animals used in experiments, and some have introduced legislation to ban animal testing altogether. Washington is behind, and UW’s participation in this outdated and inhumane practice casts a shadow over the institution.

I want to be proud of my school as well as the state of Washington. Instead of being associated with entities that engage in this kind of cruelty. This year, state lawmakers adopted a bill to prohibit traveling wild animal performances. I am calling on the Legislature to lead again by introducing immediate reforms that move Washington toward a more sustainable and humane future.

Until this is addressed, UW and Washington will carry a mark of shame and hypocrisy.

Tray Briggs

Seattle