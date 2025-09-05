Trump and Putin have shown us who they are

Donald Trump is incapable of taking leave of his retribution and revenge agenda. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is a cold-blooded killer. Maya Angelou said, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Trump and Putin have both shown us who they are hundreds of times; so let us commit to hundreds of efforts to see them onto history’s scrap heap where they belong.

We now cannot abide further capitulation to them and this is not just for our country and “the West,” but for the world.

Gary Zweifel

Everett