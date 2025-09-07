Prep girls soccer roundup for Saturday, Sept. 6
Published 11:30 am Sunday, September 7, 2025
Prep girls soccer roundup for Saturday, Sept. 6:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
SATURDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Mountlake Terrace 1, Arlington 0
ARLINGTON — Mia Rhienheimer scored on a set piece from 30 yards out in the 20th minute as the Hawks (1-1-9) picked up their first win. Terrace goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes earned the shutout against Arlington (0-1-0).
Monroe 0, Cedarcrest 0
MONROE — The Bearcats (0-1-1) outshot Cedarcrest 12-3, but Monroe coach Erika Newhouse said Cedarcrest goalie Sierra Carlson “made some incredible saves” to preserve the draw.
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Kamiak 3, North Creek 0
Jackson 1, Newport 0
Anacortes 5, Stanwood 0
Oak Harbor 2, Lakewood 0
Granite Falls 4, Friday Harbor 2
Port Angeles 1, King’s 0