Prep girls soccer roundup for Saturday, Sept. 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

SATURDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 1, Arlington 0

ARLINGTON — Mia Rhienheimer scored on a set piece from 30 yards out in the 20th minute as the Hawks (1-1-9) picked up their first win. Terrace goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes earned the shutout against Arlington (0-1-0).

Monroe 0, Cedarcrest 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (0-1-1) outshot Cedarcrest 12-3, but Monroe coach Erika Newhouse said Cedarcrest goalie Sierra Carlson “made some incredible saves” to preserve the draw.

— — — — — —

Kamiak 3, North Creek 0

Jackson 1, Newport 0

Anacortes 5, Stanwood 0

Oak Harbor 2, Lakewood 0

Granite Falls 4, Friday Harbor 2

Port Angeles 1, King’s 0