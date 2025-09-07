Tribal ceremony spoke to Snake River’s sacred role

On Aug. 16, I participated in a flotilla on the Snake River that was part of an ongoing effort led by the Nez Perce Tribe to remove the four dams on the lower Snake River in Washington state. The flotilla included Native Americans and Caucasians paddling kayaks, canoes and sundry floating devices, and was led by Tribal leaders in four hand-carved cedar canoes. As the flotilla reached its destination near Hells Gate Park I witnessed a memorable and sacred ceremony.

Amid silence broken only by birds circling above, the tribal leaders in their canoes approached the shore. One of the paddlers called out “May we have permission to come ashore?” Accompanied by soft drumming Lucy, a Nez Perce leader on shore, wearing a beautiful, flowing red cape, lighted a stash of tobacco and sprinkled it along the shore. Only when she had traversed the entire area where the canoes would land did she say “Yes,” and only then did the tribal leaders come ashore.

This compelling ceremony asserts that the Snake River is not just a commercial waterway generating electricity and bearing cargo ships. It is a sacred place, and must be treated accordingly. And the dams do not belong there.

Michael W. Shurgot

Seattle