Everett mayor’s race: Franklin has delivered for city

As a resident of downtown Everett, I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Cassie Franklin’s re-election as mayor. I have seen firsthand the positive changes she has brought to our city and believe she is the strong leader we need to continue moving Everett forward.

​Under Mayor Franklin’s leadership, we’ve seen significant progress. The revitalization efforts downtown are a prime example. The streets are more vibrant, new businesses are opening, construction projects are underway, and there’s a renewed sense of community. I’ve personally felt safer and more engaged in my neighborhood because of her focus on public safety and community development.

Mayor Franklin has shown a deep commitment to addressing our city’s most complex challenges, including homelessness and affordable housing. She has spearheaded collaborative efforts with local organizations and regional partners to create sustainable solutions.

​Cassie Franklin is a mayor who listens to her constituents. She is accessible, and she genuinely cares about the well-being of every person in Everett. Her leadership style is one of collaboration and forward-thinking, which is exactly what’s needed to build a city that is prosperous and inclusive for all. I recently saw her take questions and she excelled and did not shy away from tough questions.

​I am confident that re-electing Cassie Franklin will ensure that Everett continues to thrive. She has a proven track record of success and a clear vision for our future. I urge my fellow residents to join me in voting to re-elect Mayor Franklin.

​Thomas J. Clarke

Everett