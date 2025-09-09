Everett mayor’s race: Franklin has delivered for city
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, September 9, 2025
As a resident of downtown Everett, I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Cassie Franklin’s re-election as mayor. I have seen firsthand the positive changes she has brought to our city and believe she is the strong leader we need to continue moving Everett forward.
Under Mayor Franklin’s leadership, we’ve seen significant progress. The revitalization efforts downtown are a prime example. The streets are more vibrant, new businesses are opening, construction projects are underway, and there’s a renewed sense of community. I’ve personally felt safer and more engaged in my neighborhood because of her focus on public safety and community development.
Mayor Franklin has shown a deep commitment to addressing our city’s most complex challenges, including homelessness and affordable housing. She has spearheaded collaborative efforts with local organizations and regional partners to create sustainable solutions.
Cassie Franklin is a mayor who listens to her constituents. She is accessible, and she genuinely cares about the well-being of every person in Everett. Her leadership style is one of collaboration and forward-thinking, which is exactly what’s needed to build a city that is prosperous and inclusive for all. I recently saw her take questions and she excelled and did not shy away from tough questions.
I am confident that re-electing Cassie Franklin will ensure that Everett continues to thrive. She has a proven track record of success and a clear vision for our future. I urge my fellow residents to join me in voting to re-elect Mayor Franklin.
Thomas J. Clarke
Everett