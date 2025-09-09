Shorecrest’s Pip Watkinson passes the ball to a teammate during the 3A district game against Monroe on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Marysville Getchell 0

EDMONDS — Bella Drietzler notched a brace in the Warriors’ (1-1) first win of the season. Jane Miceli got the scoring started for Edmonds-Woodway in the fourth minute, only to be followed by Drietlzer seven minutes later on an assist from Janie Hanson. Drietzler put the game out of reach in the 58th with her second score as the Chargers dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

Shorecrest 4, Bethel 0

SPANAWAY — The Scots (1-1) earned their first win of the season resoundingly, putting three first-half goals on the Bison. Pip Watkinson led the way with a brace while Olivia Taylor had an assist on Watkinson’s first goal in the third minute. Taylor got on the board herself six minutes later on an assist from Parker Almquist, setting up an Emma Lund score in the 28th. Watkinson’s second goal came in the 53rd, while keepers Mickie McNeil and Inga Johnston were credited with the shutout.

King’s 2, Cascade Christian 1

SHORELINE — The Knights (2-1) were powered by an early goal and a late-first-half assist from captain Kim Beard in a tight 2-1 victory over the Cougars. Eleanor Cox scored on a cross-net goal from Beard for that second score, while freshman keeper Lydia Huss outdueled Cascade Christian’s Olivia Alan 5-4 on saves.

— — — — — —

Stanwood 3, Arlington 2

Lake Stevens 1, Snohomish 0

Archbishop Murphy 8, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Bellevue 4, Shorewood 0

Redmond 1, Jackson 0

Eastlake 3, Kamiak 1

Holy Names 5, Meadowdale 1

Mount Si 5, Glacier Peak 1

Northwest

Lynden 7, Lakewood 0