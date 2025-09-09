Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Cascade 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1

EVERETT — The Bruins (1-0) won their season-opener, downing the Tomahawks (0-1) by set scores of 25-20, 26-28, 25-18 and 25-17. Lucy Cox had a game-high 17 kills while Maggie Christensen came up with 20 assists and 12 digs for Cascade. Ella O’leary (seven) and Rory Perez (six) combined for 13 kills for Marysville Pilchuck.

Everett 3, Oak Harbor 0

EVERETT — The Seagulls (1-0) earned a sweep in their first match of the season, downing the visiting Wildcats 25-22, 25-14, 25-21. Ava Gonzalez led the way with 11 kills and 12 digs alongside 21 assists from Ava Urbanozo. Josie Orth picked up seven kills in her freshman debut.

Archbishop Murphy 3, Burlington-Edison 0

BURLINGTON — Ashley Fletcher (11 kills, seven digs), Emma Morgan-McAuliff (10 kills, three aces), Julia Navaluna (16 digs, three aces) and Teulia Halalilo (six kills, 28 assists, two aces) powered the Wildcats (2-0) to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 win.

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Monroe 3, Lindbergh 0

Bellingham 3, Marysville Getchell 0

Mountlake Terrace 3, Mariner 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Orcas Island 0

ORCAS ISLAND — The Loggers (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) took down the Vikings to earn their first win of the season 25-14, 25-10, 25-14. Lucy Stewart led Darrington with 10 kills, while Ava Pater put up 21 assists and five aces. Sophie Ross finished with seven kills and five digs as well.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Eastside Prep 1

King’s 3, South Whidbey 1