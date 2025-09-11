Experts make their Week 2 predictions
Published 8:30 am Thursday, September 11, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 2 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor
Stanwood over Sedro-Woolley
Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell
Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway
Shorecrest over Everett
Shorewood over Meadowdale
Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)
Lake Stevens over Bellevue
Lake Washington over Jackson
Bothell over Arlington
Cascade over Redmond
Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood
Sequim over Mariner
Granite Falls over Sultan
Lakewood over Bellingham
King’s over Cascade Christian
Lummi Nation over Darrington
Saturday’s games
Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison
Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck
Tulalip Heritage over La Conner
Kamiak over Juanita
Last week’s record: 16-5
Season record: 16-5
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Sedro-Woolley over Stanwood
Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell
Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway
Shorecrest over Everett
Shorewood over Meadowdale
Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)
Bellevue over Lake Stevens
Lake Washington over Jackson
Bothell over Arlington
Cascade over Redmond
Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood
Mariner over Sequim
Granite Falls over Sultan
Bellingham over Lakewood
King’s over Cascade Christian
Lummi Nation over Darrington
Saturday’s games
Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison
Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck
La Conner over Tulalip Heritage
Kamiak over Juanita
Last week’s record: 15-6
Season record: 15-6
— — — — — —
Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Sedro-Woolley over Stanwood
Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell
Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway
Shorecrest over Everett
Shorewood over Meadowdale
Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)
Lake Stevens over Bellevue
Lake Washington over Jackson
Bothell over Arlington
Cascade over Redmond
Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood
Mariner over Sequim
Granite Falls over Sultan
Lakewood over Bellingham
King’s over Cascade Christian
Darrington over Lummi Nation
Saturday’s games
Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison
Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck
Tulalip Heritage over La Conner
Kamiak over Juanita
Last week’s record: 17-4
Season record: 17-4