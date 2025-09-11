Experts make their Week 2 predictions

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Here are the picks for Week 2 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Stanwood over Sedro-Woolley

Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell

Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway

Shorecrest over Everett

Shorewood over Meadowdale

Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)

Lake Stevens over Bellevue

Lake Washington over Jackson

Bothell over Arlington

Cascade over Redmond

Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood

Sequim over Mariner

Granite Falls over Sultan

Lakewood over Bellingham

King’s over Cascade Christian

Lummi Nation over Darrington

Saturday’s games

Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison

Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck

Tulalip Heritage over La Conner

Kamiak over Juanita

Last week’s record: 16-5

Season record: 16-5

— — — — — —

Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Sedro-Woolley over Stanwood

Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell

Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway

Shorecrest over Everett

Shorewood over Meadowdale

Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)

Bellevue over Lake Stevens

Lake Washington over Jackson

Bothell over Arlington

Cascade over Redmond

Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood

Mariner over Sequim

Granite Falls over Sultan

Bellingham over Lakewood

King’s over Cascade Christian

Lummi Nation over Darrington

Saturday’s games

Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison

Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck

La Conner over Tulalip Heritage

Kamiak over Juanita

Last week’s record: 15-6

Season record: 15-6

— — — — — —

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Sedro-Woolley over Stanwood

Mount Vernon over Marysville Getchell

Monroe over Edmonds-Woodway

Shorecrest over Everett

Shorewood over Meadowdale

Glacier Peak over Snohomish (KRKO Radio)

Lake Stevens over Bellevue

Lake Washington over Jackson

Bothell over Arlington

Cascade over Redmond

Mountlake Terrace over Lynnwood

Mariner over Sequim

Granite Falls over Sultan

Lakewood over Bellingham

King’s over Cascade Christian

Darrington over Lummi Nation

Saturday’s games

Archbishop Murphy over Burlington-Edison

Squalicum over Marysville Pilchuck

Tulalip Heritage over La Conner

Kamiak over Juanita

Last week’s record: 17-4

Season record: 17-4