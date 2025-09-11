Everett’s Avery Hammer arm is grabbed by Monroe’s Katelyn Paxton while they jump to get a loose ball during the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Sept. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 2, Marysville Pilchuck 1

MARYSVILLE — The Seagulls (3-0-0 overall, 1-0-0 league) scored in overtime against the host Tomahawks (0-3-0, 0-1-0) to stay perfect on the young season. Carol Perez Torres and Avery Hammer each found the net for Everett, while Layla Foshy scored for Marysville Pilchuck.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 1, Edmonds-Woodway 0

EDMONDS — The Wildcats (2-0-0, 1-0-0) leveraged the only goal of the game from Julianne Buchan on an assist from Laura Anderson to a narrow overtime win over the Warriors (1-2-0, 0-1-0).

Shorecrest 1, Mountlake Terrace 0

SHORELINE — The Scots (2-1-0, 1-0-0) rode a first-half score from Olivia Taylor on service from Pip Watkinson to a close win over the Hawks (2-2-0, 0-1-0). Mountlake Terrace keeper Jordyn Stokes had three saves in the losing effort.

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Meadowdale 9, Lynnwood 1

Wesco 4A

Arlington 6, Cascade 0

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-2, 1-0) scored six goals in 50 minutes to down the visiting Bruins (0-2, 0-1). Mikayla Ventura came out of the fray with a brace and an assist while Sophia Muzzy scored the only unassisted goal of the contest. Keeper Ellie Reed logged the shutout for Arlington.

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Lake Stevens 1, Jackson 0

Glacier Peak 4, Mariner 0

Northwest

Lakewood 4, Blaine 0

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (2-2-0, 1-1-0) had four different players score goals in a runaway win over the visiting Borderites. Haven Parks, Ellie Klumper, Aleya Lewis and Zoey Woolsey were the scorers, as Lewis picked up two assists in a player-of-the-match performance.

Emerald Sound

Eastside Prep 7, Granite Falls 1

Non-league

Kamiak 3, Shorewood 1

Bothell 4, Snohomish 2

Redmond 2, Monroe 0