Snohomish Council, Pos. 4: Merrill kept promise to clean up lake

He was in the dentist’s office, and the first words out of the hygienist’s mouth were, “What are you going to do about Blackmans Lake?”

As a Snohomish City Council member for the last eight years, Tom Merrill was accustomed to hearing comments from Snohomish citizens. This time, he was a captive audience and listened to a lot more than he’d planned.

“Year-round toxic algae are shutting down the lake. We can’t swim, kayak, or fish. Snohomish needs to figure this out now. Blackmans Lake is important to our family and our city,” were only a few of the comments that spilled out during the hygienist’s tirade and Tom’s teeth cleaning.

When his head was up, feet down, and teeth were cleaned, the first words out of Tom’s mouth were,” OK, I’m on it.” And, he made it happen.

He fulfilled his promise to the hygienist and the rest of the Snohomish community. He sponsored a scientific assessment of the lake, developed a plan to eliminate the toxic algae, and today the lake is clean and clear!

Tom Merrill has a keen listening ear, a strong belief that all voices should be heard, and he takes action. Tom is a conscientious planner and a strong environmental advocate. He is deeply committed to maintaining the beauty, charm, and vitality of Snohomish.

He has my vote for Snohomish City Council, Pos. 4! He cares deeply about our city and its future, and he takes action.

Kay Ditzenberger

Snohomish