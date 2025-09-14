We must agree on character of America

There is no policy in our country that is perfect or permanent. Policies are always subject to reassessment, discussion, debate and change through the democratic process. We can, and will, disagree on policies. But the thing we absolutely must agree on is character. America cannot be mean, arrogant, condescending, or aggressive.

My America is compassionate, welcoming, inclusive, empowering and collaborative. Character is nonpartisan and nonnegotiable. It is who we are. Will you stand with me for the character of America?

Jim Strickland

Marysville