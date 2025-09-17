Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 2, Archbishop Murphy 0

EVERETT — Pip Watkinson scored both goals for the Scots (3-1-0 overall, 2-0-0 league), with goalkeeper Mickey McNeil assisting on the second one while also posting the shutout against the Wildcats (2-1-0, 1-1-0). In the 60th minute, McNeil punted the ball past the Wildcats’ back line, setting Watkinson up with a breakaway after she beat everyone else to the ball. Olivia Taylor assisted the first goal, which came in the 44th minute.

Edmonds-Woodway 9, Lynnwood 0

LYNNWOOD — Janie Hanson recorded a hat trick and an assist for the Warriors (2-2-0, 1-1-0), scoring twice in the 11th minute before capping the scoring in the 55th minute. Natalie Maxey and Amelia Miller each had a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Morgan Smith recorded the shutout against the Royals (0-4-0, 0-2-0).

Shorewood 5, Mountlake Terrace 1

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (2-2-0, 1-0-0) picked up their first league win, peppering the Hawks (2-3-0, 0-2-0) with 20 shots on goal. Jasmine Bea Lumbera led the way with two goals, and McKenna Anderson, Sky Helstad and Rilan Fly each found the back of the net for Shorewood. Taylor Williams scored the lone goal for Mountlake Terrace, with Mia Rheinheimer recording the assist.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 2, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Vikings (3-0-0, 2-0-0) remained undefeated with a road victory against the Grizzlies (1-2-0, 1-1-0). Whitney Bird scored in the 36th minute to put Lake Stevens ahead before halftime, and Carley Robertson added insurance with a 78th-minute tally. Goalkeeper Tessa Anastasi delivered the shutout, and the Vikings have not conceded a goal so far this season.

Cascade 1, Mariner 0

EVERETT — Caylee Krestle scored the lone goal for the Bruins (1-2-0, 1-1-0) against the Marauders (0-3-1, 0-2-0). Zuly Martinez registered the assist.

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Kamiak 3, Jackson 2

Northwest

Lakewood 1, Nooksack 1

Emerald Sound

Bush 7, Granite Falls 0

University Prep 3, King’s 0

Non-league

Snohomish 2, Cedarcrest 1

Meadowdale 2, Arlington 1