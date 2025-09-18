Experts make their Week 3 predictions
Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 18, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 3 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor
Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Cascade
Glacier Peak over Mariner
Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish
Stanwood over Oak Harbor
Ferndale over Marysville Getchell
Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck
Shorewood over Monroe
Edmonds-Woodway over Everett
Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale
Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum
Sehome over Lakewood
Darrington over Charles Wright
Tulalip Heritage over Muckleshoot Tribal School
Meridian over Kamiak
Shorecrest over Lynnwood
Sultan over Nathan Hale
Nooksack Valley over King’s
Granite Falls over Coupeville
Last week’s record: 12-8
Season record: 28-13
Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Cascade
Glacier Peak over Mariner
Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish
Stanwood over Oak Harbor
Ferndale over Marysville Getchell
Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck
Shorewood over Monroe
Everett over Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale
Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum
Sehome over Lakewood
Darrington over Charles Wright
Muckleshoot Tribal School over Tulalip Heritage
Meridian over Kamiak
Shorecrest over Lynnwood
Sultan over Nathan Hale
Nooksack Valley over King’s
Granite Falls over Coupeville
Last week’s record: 11-9
Season record: 26-15
Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Cascade
Glacier Peak over Mariner
Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish
Stanwood over Oak Harbor
Ferndale over Marysville Getchell
Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck
Shorewood over Monroe
Edmonds-Woodway over Everett
Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale
Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum
Sehome over Lakewood
Darrington over Charles Wright
Tulalip Heritage over Muckleshoot Tribal School
Kamiak over Meridian
Shorecrest over Lynnwood
Nathan Hale over Sultan
Nooksack Valley over King’s
Granite Falls over Coupeville
Last week’s record: 13-7
Season record: 30-11