Experts make their Week 3 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 3 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Cascade

Glacier Peak over Mariner

Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish

Stanwood over Oak Harbor

Ferndale over Marysville Getchell

Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck

Shorewood over Monroe

Edmonds-Woodway over Everett

Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale

Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum

Sehome over Lakewood

Darrington over Charles Wright

Tulalip Heritage over Muckleshoot Tribal School

Meridian over Kamiak

Shorecrest over Lynnwood

Sultan over Nathan Hale

Nooksack Valley over King’s

Granite Falls over Coupeville

Last week’s record: 12-8

Season record: 28-13

Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Cascade

Glacier Peak over Mariner

Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish

Stanwood over Oak Harbor

Ferndale over Marysville Getchell

Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck

Shorewood over Monroe

Everett over Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale

Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum

Sehome over Lakewood

Darrington over Charles Wright

Muckleshoot Tribal School over Tulalip Heritage

Meridian over Kamiak

Shorecrest over Lynnwood

Sultan over Nathan Hale

Nooksack Valley over King’s

Granite Falls over Coupeville

Last week’s record: 11-9

Season record: 26-15

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Arlington over Jackson (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Cascade

Glacier Peak over Mariner

Sedro-Woolley over Snohomish

Stanwood over Oak Harbor

Ferndale over Marysville Getchell

Lynden over Marysville-Pilchuck

Shorewood over Monroe

Edmonds-Woodway over Everett

Mountlake Terrace over Meadowdale

Archbishop Murphy over Squalicum

Sehome over Lakewood

Darrington over Charles Wright

Tulalip Heritage over Muckleshoot Tribal School

Kamiak over Meridian

Shorecrest over Lynnwood

Nathan Hale over Sultan

Nooksack Valley over King’s

Granite Falls over Coupeville

Last week’s record: 13-7

Season record: 30-11