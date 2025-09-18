Seniors should be excused from ST3 car tab tax

I live in south Everett and I walk every day through my neighborhood and beyond, and I heard that a lot of people are driving their cars around with expired tabs, so I started looking at people’s cars as I walked, and I really can’t believe how many have not renewed their tabs. Many are a year behind.

I have a feeling that the reason is the large tax that has been added to our renewal fee to pay for Sound Transit’s light rail construction. I believe it is around $100. Everett will not see the completion of it for years. Those of us in our 70s or 80s will probably never have the use of it. I think it would be fair to have an exemption or at least a discount for older folks, many who live on fixed incomes, and struggle to pay for everything with the higher prices we are experiencing. So many folks are struggling to pay for things, not just senior citizens.

Vickie Pederson

Everett

Editor’s note: In 2016, voters in the three-county Sound Transit district approved, among other revenue sources, a 1.1 percent motor vehicle exise tax, $110 for every $10,000 of a vehicle’s value for ST3 projects.