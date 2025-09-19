Everett School Board, Pos. 1: As teacher, Langley knows students’ needs

Respect Public Schools-Washington urges support for Shaina Langley for the District 1 Position on Everett Public School District’s School Board.

A teacher for over 10 years and still in the classroom, Shaina embodies everything you’d want in a director; she’s compassionate, puts students and their families first, and has the experience that is sorely needed on the board. She knows first-hand the challenges teachers and staff face on a daily basis, because she lives them every day: concerns about student safety, how to manage without adequate funding, and even how harmful seemingly innocent disruptions to daily routine can be to equitable learning and belonging.

She has listened to parents at Everett’s Emerson Elementary about their concerns about a Christian group that has infiltrated the school’s routine; creating more work for an already burdened staff, disrupting the school day, and fostering an environment of otherness and an “us vs. them” mentality. In a time when political divide seeps into everyday life and causes division and anxiety, students in elementary school should be free to just be kids. They learn by good example, from the adults they already interact with everyday in school, how to include and welcome all of their classmates, and to embrace differences. We are grateful that Shaina shares our concerns and vows to fight for our children’s innocence and freedom from indoctrination.

Langley is the best candidate in the race. Please show your support for the safety and wellbeing of our students and vote for Shaina!

Jennifer Phillips McLellan

Respect Public Schools-Washington

Everett