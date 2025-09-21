Some angels carry gas cans for out-of-gas boates

Sometimes I am an idiot. Went for a boat ride up the Snohomish River on a nice day with my wife and two wiener dogs. Long story short I miss calculated my gas. We ran out and drifted to a dock that was near the road. I figured I could call an Uber and get to my truck, pick up some gas, come back and be on my way. A daunting task to be sure.

On the dock waiting was Gerald and he just happened to have a can of gas with about three gallons. That got us to a nearby boat launch at Lowell Park. I called a friend to come get me and take me to my truck and trailer where we launched. I then drove to Lowell to get my boat. Wow! Gerald really saved my butt.

Can’t thank him enough. Maybe he reads the paper and will see this. Some angels don’t have halos; they have cans of gas. Oh, by the way this just happened to be our 36the wedding anniversary, what a memory we will have thanks to Gerald.

Pete Bower

Marysville