Can we survive if truths rejected?

Up is never down until people claim it is. That is exactly how I feel about our politics these days.

Why is this? Because the average human opinion can be highly irrational and I don’t see America responding appropriately to the very real threats to our common beliefs in democracy, freedom of speech, honesty and fairness.

Before we can possibly stop repeating the obvious horrors of the past, humans need to realize the cognitive fallacies, some extreme, that control our minds. But this insanity that grows out of the need to conform to the norm, only seems horrific in hindsight. Why? Because as much as everyone believes they are rational, the facts say otherwise. And the facts these days say loudly that we are headed for authoritarianism and that our liberal ethic of human rights is fading away.

If we can deny the obvious truths of climate change, think that Ukraine started the war with Russia and believe, with zero evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election, we can believe anything.

Voltaire said those that can be made to believe absurdities, can be made to commit atrocities. It’s frightening what conformity, tribalism and self-delusion can do to good people, Christian and otherwise. The middle of the political spectrum these days has little to do with the wisdom of the masses and much to do with sticking our heads in the sand.

The two most important characteristics of good people are that they are compassionate and strive to live in reality. I believe most people care about others and are driven to do what they believe to be right. But if these same people have deluded intuitions and are certain they are right about absurdities, what good is their humanity?

Rick Walker

Snohomish