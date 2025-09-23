Jackson, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Stevens each win 7-0

Prep girls soccer roundup for Monday, Sept. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Jackson 7, Cascade 0

EVERETT — Seven different players — Emma Blakely, Sydney McCoy, Audrey Langabeer, Stella Shaw, Mailynn Jeffries, Annabella DeLeon, Amelia Ford — scored a goal for the Timberwolves (2-3-0 overall, 1-2-0 league), who led 6-0 at halftime over the Bruins (1-4-0, 1-2-0). Chloe Lewis and Annabella DeLeon combined for the shutout in goal.

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Kamiak 2, Arlington 1

Lake Stevens 7, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 1, Monroe 0

Everett 2, Marysville Getchell 0

Stanwood 4, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 1, Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — The Warriors and Scots settled for a draw.

Read The Herald’s Report of the game HERE

Shorewood 2, Meadowdale 0

LYNNWOOD — Jasmine Bea Lumbera broke a scoreless tie in the 50th minute with a goal off a pass from Sky Helstad. In the 65th minute, Lumbera put the match out of reach with her second goal, assisted by Mckenna Anderson. Mady Finseth and Mila Miropolskaya combined for the shutout in goal.

Mountlake Terrace 7, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — Mia Rheinheimer scored a goal and registered four assists for the Hawks (3-3-1). Sadie Parker added a goal and assist for Terrace, which also got goals from Katie Woodman, Abby Mattens, Taylor Williams and Brynlee Dubiel. Abby Schmicker added an assist to help defeat the Royals (0-6-0, 0-4-0).

Northwest

Anacortes 3, Lakewood 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 4, Northwest 0

SHORELINE — Seniors Kim Beard, Adeline Cox, Avery Dack and Emery Dack scored goals for King’s (3-3-0, 1-2-0). Eleanor Cox and Avery Dack each had an assist.

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Bear Creek 8, Granite Falls 0