Hearing set for Snohomish watershed’s rights of nature

Last November Everett voters acted locally when we joined the ranks of over 50 cities and counties in the U.S. that passed rights of nature laws. We are world famous, and it seemed for a minute a new city code could pave the way for environmental change. Yet we are at risk. The city of Everett was sued by the Master Builders Association and eight others. The lawsuit is set to be heard in Snohomish County Court on Oct. 24.

Rights of Nature statues have been described as a legal revolution that can save the world and it needs many voices and political support. As the city attorney’s office has allowed Standing for Nature to intervene as co-council, they are in favor of allowing the lawsuit to move forward. This fall we will discover our fate when a judge decides if municipal code 20.12 will stand.

I am a risk taker and I supported the efforts of Standing For Washington to get this on the ballot. I was tired of Everett’s politicians and business community ignoring the citizens’ desire to protect our natural resources.

The city was founded on the destruction of our environment for rampant free enterprise. The Everett Land Company planned and built Everett to provide products for the construction industry. Today we have the Master Builders Association promoting construction over protection, history is repeating itself.

Will the 57 percent of the voters who said yes to protecting the Snohomish River and watershed be noticed by our politicians and government? Will they respond to the message we need drastic change now?

Win or lose in court this fall I won’t slow down until we get watershed protection. I know I am not alone in this quest. Is it time for you to take a stand? If the answer is yes, join us on Oct. 24 at the courthouse to show the judge the citizens of Everett support giving standing to the Snohomish River and watershed with municipal Code 20.12.

Holly James

Everett