Why is Supreme Court allowing attack on First Amendment?

I am terrified! When Donald Trump rode down the escalator to announce his run for president, I said “that man does not want to be president, he wants to be Dictator” Unfortunatly, I was correct. With the help of the conservatives on the Supreme Court, Trump is eviscerating the U.S. Constitution. The same Constitution that all of them swore to

uphold.

Of course, Trump had no intention of keeping the oath that he took if it proved inconvenient for him to do whatever he wanted to do.

Apparently, We The People of the United States of America had the idea that all of the Supreme Courtjustices took their Oaths of Office to heart.

Sadly, now Trump is bullying, blackmailing and coercing television networks and news outlets to fire people who criticize him. Notably, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, so far. Who will be next?

Where is the Supreme Court, and why are they not protecting the American People’s First Amendment rights of free speech? Trump may not like what is being said about him, but we the people have a constitutional First Amendment right to say it.

Trump is misusing the office of President of the United States and the federal government against the citizens of this country.

The sad part is, he told everyone just what he intended to do as president. People made the mistake of not taking him seriously. Now we are all paying the price in loss of legal protection and government overreach.

I am heartbroken to watch what Trump is doing to our country and its citizens.

I am terrified to see what he will do in the future.

Bubbles Sudds-Dezotell

Everett