Defeat GOP’s health care cuts

Thank you for Congressman Rick Larsen’s excellent commentary on the Republican push to dismantle, destabilize and harm, our health care (“Democrats holding fast to avoid health care crisis,” The Herald, Sept. 28). Members of Congress must work to support constituents not against them.

We are in a difficult time, but we can defeat the attempt to destabilize systems that support us. I appreciate Congressman Larsen’s integrity.

Danna Zelenka

Bellingham