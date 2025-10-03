King’s pours in 14 goals in non-league shutout

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Oct. 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

King’s 14, Tyee 0

SEATAC — The Knights (5-4-0 overall) put up 24 shots on goal and 37 shots total in an offensive explosion against the Titans. Kim Beard and Eleanor Cox each surpassed hat tricks, going for four goals apiece to push King’s over .500. Annika Cramer and Lydia Huss each ended up with braces, while Avery Dack and Adeline Cox had three assists. King’s’ previous high for goals this season was five scores.

Jackson 2, Mountlake Terrace 0

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Stella Shaw scored a goal for the Timberwolves (6-3-0 overall), who got a second boost from a Mountlake Terrace (3-6-1) own goal.

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Granite Falls 7, Coupeville 0

South Whidbey 3, Sultan 1

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 5, Cascade 0

EVERETT — Keira Tupua notched a brace as the Vikings (7-0-1 overall, 6-0-0 league) continued their undefeated season with a win over the Bruins (2-7-0, 2-5-0). Shelby Clifton and Mia Ingram both got on the board while one of Lake Stevens’ goals came off an own-goal on a corner kick.

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Glacier Peak 1, Kamiak 0

Arlington 8, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 8, Lynnwood 0

SHORELINE — The Scots (5-2-2, 4-1-1) had eight players score in a big win over the Royals (0-9-0, 0-7-0). Olivia Taylor (assist), Kai Johnson, Pip Watkinson (assist), Summer Sullivan, Paige Bosley, Siena Muoio (assist), Parker Almquist and Anika Wallace all got on the board in the win. Nemesia Peters had two assists while keepers Mickie McNeil and Inga Johnston were credited with the shutout.

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Meadowdale 1

EDMONDS — The Warriors (6-2-1, 4-1-1) leveraged three different goal scorers in a home win over the Mavericks (4-4-1, 2-3-1). Abby Peterson, Mena Waters and Audrey Rothmeir (assist) each netted goals for Edmonds-Woodway, while Dulce Alvarez had the lone Meadowdale score on a penalty kick.

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Shorewood 0, Archbishop Murphy 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 2, Everett 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (3-4-1, 3-1-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, and held onto that advantage to take down the Seagulls (6-4, 3-3). Ava Davison got the scoring started for Monroe on an assist from freshman Kiana Landerdahl while freshman Finley Greear continued her strong campaign with an assist to freshman McKenzie Allen.

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Stanwood 2, Marysville Getchell 1

Snohomish 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Northwest

Burlington-Edison 1, Lakewood 1