Hegseth fitness speech: What of commander in chief?

Is it only me or are there more viewers and readers who wonder if Defense (War) Secretary Pete Hegseth’s requirement to all military members, including high commanders, to “shape up or ship out,” includes the commander in chief of all United States forces? You know, the person who addressed those assembled, the military’s highest officers, prior to Secretary Hegseth’s speech.

It reminded me of a scene from “Tombstone” where Doc Holliday says to Wyatt Earp: “My hypocrisy only goes so far.”

How far has it gone in this administration?

Mark Miller

Arlington