Meadowdale, Jackson dominate meets Wednesday

Prep cross country prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco

Cascade, Mariner at Meadowdale

LYNNWOOD — Meadowdale dominated both the boys and girls races on the 4,000-meter race at Lynndale Park, led by girls winner Marley Maquiling’s time of 16 minutes, 40 seconds and boys winner Landon Smith (13:17).

Boys team scores: Meadowdale 17, Mariner 47, Cascade 71

Girls team scores: Meadowdale 15, Mariner 50

Full results can be found HERE.

Jackson, Everett, Monroe at Stanwood

STANWOOD — Stanwood’s Brooke Berry finished first with a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds to win on her 4,000-meter home course, while Jackson claimed five of the next six spots to win the girls meet. In the boys race, Logan Rusher led the Timberwolves to victory with a time of 14:27.3.

Boys team scores: Jackson 22, Everett 47, Stanwood 59, Monroe 115

Girls team scores: Jackson 22, Stanwood 55, Everett 76, Monroe 89

Full results can be found HERE.