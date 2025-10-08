No. 3 doubles triumph tips scales for Lake Stevens

Prep boys tennis roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 4, Cascade 3

At Cascade H.S.

Singles: Nathan Kim (C) def. Caiden Bernstein 7-5, 6-2. Saahith Vengala (L) def. Jiang Yang 6-2, 6-3. Colby Flanders (L) def. Jad Elayan 3-6, 6-2, 11-9. Andres Robles (L) def. Clarence Bobadilla 7-6 (7). Doubles: Stony Bik-Liam Maroppo (C) def. Peter Lapin-Owen Packard 6-7 (6), 6-0, 11-9. Agustine Dang-Dylan Siyangco (C) def. James Eichert-Clement Vrillaca 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-4. Kaden Schwenke-Gabe Duchesne (L) def. Jordan Marowz-Kai Loeung 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Kamiak 5, Glacier Peak 2

At Glacier Peak H.S.

Singles: Levi Seslar (K) def. Abhinav Mederametla 6-0, 6-1. Chris McCullough (K) Max Hamlot 6-1, 6-3. Edward Hammar (K) Ethan Work 6-1, 6-2. Christian Shin (K) Adam Shmulevich 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Nathan Olson-Marcus Xu (G) def. Dylan Kim-Taylor Pyun 6-4, 6-2. Ryan Macauley-Krew Russon (G) def. Keagan Estes-Jaiden Kim 7-5, 6-3. Zane Labugen-Paul Ha (K) def. Dalton Olson-Jason Kim 6-3, 6-1.

Arlington 5, Mariner 2

At Arlington H.S.

Singles: Thomas Tsoukalas (A) def. Jaiden Nonyen 6-0, 6-1. Eli Hoover (A) def. Kryom Camara (6-0, 6-1. Charles Ellwanger (A) def. Thales Pham 6-1, 6-0. Kyler Severson (A) def. Herrald Duran 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jaxson Angel-Jay Rusko (A) def. Tom Nonyen-Kevin Luu 6-2, 6-4. Bien Clarin-Oliver Ketelepta (M) def. Kyler Rowell-Kade Martin 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. Axson Civico-Max Caldwell (A) def. Alex Le-Daniel Moce 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 6, Marysville Pilchuck 1

At Totem M.S.

Singles: Brody Siegel (S) def. Kayne Kkademi 6-0, 6-0. Booth Siegel (S) def. Felix Beach 6-0, 6-0. Braddock Johnson (S) def. Isaac Harrison 6-0, 6-0. Aiden Kachele (S) win by fft. Doubles: Jackson Watson-Clancey Flynn (M) def. Steven Doersam-Braden Thompson 6-3, 6-3, 11-9. Olen Anderson (S) def. Brady Holliday-Emmitt Beecher 6-1, 6-0. Quinten Manzuk-Cohen Scott (S) def. Alen Roman De La Torre-Luke Mackay 6-0, 6-0.

Everett 7, Marysville Getchell 0

At Marysville Getchell H.S.

Singles: Brody Rouse (E) def James Traver 6-0, 6-0. Jericho Brown (E) def Jake Hines 6-0, 6-2. Samuel Russel (E) def Sawyer Hurja 6-1, 6-0. Gavin Lewis (E) def Tate Hurley 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Owen Brunnd-Evan Brunnd (E) def Yash Ungarala-Diego Munoz 6-0, 6-0. Maxwell Bowman-Cobin Chadwick (E) def Jimmy Kruger-Alex Cisnero 6-0, 6-3. Isaac Taylor-Colton Marks (E) def Michael Haynes-Gabe Elder 6-3, 6-1.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 4, Shorecrest 3

At Kellogg M.S.

Singles: Ashton Johnson (S) def. Stephen Valmayor 7-6 (6), 6-2. Kevin Vesvarut (M) def. Zane Weber 6-2, 6-1. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Jayden Nguyen 6-3, 6-1. Nathaniel Skonier (S) def.Josh Bozick 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Owen Smith-Brandon Vuong (M) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 6-1, 6-3. Tyson Castaneda-Edgar Zheng (M) def. Noah Koehler-Asher Martin 1-6, 6-1, 16-14. Tenzin Namgyal-Carlos Brown (M) def. Micah Koehler-Davin Yoon 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

Shorewood 7, Lynnwood 0

At Shorewood H.S.

Singles: Xander Gordon (S) def. Victor Nguyen 6-0, 6-0. Seb Sanchez (S) def. Brandon Tran 6-0, 6-0. Drew Johnson (S) def. Cole Betancourt 6-0, 6-3. Ryan Rosenberg (S) def. Kelvin Choy 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (S) def Isamo Nakono-Mathew Vu 6-3, 6-0. Kristian Hagemeier-Zack Binz (S) def. Laikin Choy-Simon Hyunh 6-2, 6-4. Alder Macky-Reid Bley (S) def. Jacob Sueferling-Jayden He 6-4, 7-5.

— — — — — —

Meadowdale at Archbishop Murphy, score not reported

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 5, Monroe 2

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Singles: Nalu Akiona (E) def. Aiden Shipley 6-0, 6-1. Liam Milstead (E) at Miguel Malagon 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9). Erik Alsdorf (E) def. Isiah Kiehl 6-1, 6-0. Lucas Hogle (M) def. Keston Morton 7-6, 1-6, 1-0. Doubles: Will Spear-Marcel Rickman (E) def. Christian Macfarland 6-2, 6-0. Elias Funston-Ryan Pickens (M) def. Logan Rader-Tao-Mahoney 1-6, 7-6, 1-0 (6). Abe Ho-Stas Agol (E) def. Mark Gochaver-Ryder Olson 6-2, 6-2.

Jackson 7, Snohomish 0

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles: Samuel Song (J) def. Jackson Fawcett 6-1, 6-2. David Song (J) def. Tully VanAssche 6-1, 6-0. Andy Stark (J) def. Colton Moores 6-1, 6-0. JJ Moreno (J) def. Ayaan Shariff 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Ashton Bergman-Arhan Sinha (J) def. Everett Woolley-Alden Graafstra 6-1, 6-1. Rajveer Lahankar-Ryan Wijaya (J) def. Taron Allison-Ryan Fykerud 6-0, 6-0. Jordan Gagon-Jacob Chiang (J) def. Noah Calle-Carter Moores 6-0, 6-0.