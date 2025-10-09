Experts make their Week 6 predictions
Published 9:00 am Thursday, October 9, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 6 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor
Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood
Stanwood over Arlington (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Jackson
Glacier Peak over Cascade
Kamiak over Mariner
Ferndale over Snohomish
Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell
Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood
Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest
Meadowdale over Everett
Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes
Darrington over Tulalip Heritage
Camas over Monroe
Sultan over Lynnwood
Granite Falls over Friday Harbor
King’s over Rochester
Last week’s record: 12-5
Season record: 71-22
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood
Arlington over Stanwood (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Jackson
Glacier Peak over Cascade
Kamiak over Mariner
Ferndale over Snohomish
Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell
Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood
Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest
Meadowdale over Everett
Anacortes over Archbishop Murphy
Darrington over Tulalip Heritage
Camas over Monroe
Sultan over Lynnwood
Granite Falls over Friday Harbor
Rochester over King’s
Last week’s record: 11-6
Season record: 66-27
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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood
Stanwood over Arlington (KRKO radio)
Lake Stevens over Jackson
Glacier Peak over Cascade
Kamiak over Mariner
Ferndale over Snohomish
Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell
Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood
Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest
Meadowdale over Everett
Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes
Darrington over Tulalip Heritage
Camas over Monroe
Lynnwood over Sultan
Granite Falls over Friday Harbor
King’s over Rochester
Last week’s record: 12-5
Season record: 72-21