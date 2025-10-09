Experts make their Week 6 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 6 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor

Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood

Stanwood over Arlington (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Jackson

Glacier Peak over Cascade

Kamiak over Mariner

Ferndale over Snohomish

Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell

Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood

Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest

Meadowdale over Everett

Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes

Darrington over Tulalip Heritage

Camas over Monroe

Sultan over Lynnwood

Granite Falls over Friday Harbor

King’s over Rochester

Last week’s record: 12-5

Season record: 71-22

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood

Arlington over Stanwood (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Jackson

Glacier Peak over Cascade

Kamiak over Mariner

Ferndale over Snohomish

Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell

Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood

Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest

Meadowdale over Everett

Anacortes over Archbishop Murphy

Darrington over Tulalip Heritage

Camas over Monroe

Sultan over Lynnwood

Granite Falls over Friday Harbor

Rochester over King’s

Last week’s record: 11-6

Season record: 66-27

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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Marysville Pilchuck over Lakewood

Stanwood over Arlington (KRKO radio)

Lake Stevens over Jackson

Glacier Peak over Cascade

Kamiak over Mariner

Ferndale over Snohomish

Sedro-Woolley over Marysville Getchell

Mountlake Terrace over Shorewood

Edmonds-Woodway over Shorecrest

Meadowdale over Everett

Archbishop Murphy over Anacortes

Darrington over Tulalip Heritage

Camas over Monroe

Lynnwood over Sultan

Granite Falls over Friday Harbor

King’s over Rochester

Last week’s record: 12-5

Season record: 72-21