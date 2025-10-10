Mountlake Terrace downs Shorewood in battle of unbeatens

Prep football roundup for Friday, Oct. 10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A South

Mountlake Terrace 35, Shorewood 14

SHORELINE — Owen Boswell led the way for Mountlake Terrace’s emphatic win between two teams that entered the evening undefeated. The junior running back compiled 140 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries at the Hawks improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the division. Boswell also recorded a sack while playing linebacker on defense.

Quarterback Mason Wilson needed only four passing attempts to hit 100 yards and two TDs through the air. The junior also carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards. Andrew McBride caught a 56-yard TD throw from Wilson, and Ely Meegan scored the game’s first points on a 6-yard touchdown toss from Wilson.

Terrace sacked the Stormrays five times, led by two from senior defensive lineman Liam Moore, who finished with seven tackles. Ryan Pineda finished with 1 1/2 sacks for the Hawks.

For Shorewood (5-1, 3-1), Jeshua Macias carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and a TD, while Julien Woodroff rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries.

Edmonds-Woodway 41, Shorecrest 0

EDMONDS — Sophomore quarterback George Gizzi completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and four touchdown passes for the Warriors (4-2 overall, 3-1 league). Carmelo LaRocca paced Edmonds-Woodway on the ground with 11 rushes for 89 yards and two TDs. Receiver Nathan Ghebreamlak caught five passes for 89 yards and a TD, while Zach Gizzi added five receptions for 58 yards and a TD. Individual statistics were not reported for Shorecrest (2-4, 0-4).

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Meadowdale 21, Everett 14

Wesco 3A North

Sedro-Woolley 49, Marysville Getchell 21

MARYSVILLE — The Cubs (6-0 overall, 4-0 league) used 13 different ball carriers to wear down the Chargers. Sedro-Woolley quarterback Cliff Tadema attempted just nine passes, completing five for 184 yards and a TD. For Marysville-Getchell (0-6, 0-4), Logan Lee Christy returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD, and Cooper Agen scored on a 66-yard pick-6.

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Ferndale 15, Snohomish 14

Northwest

Archbishop Murphy 43, Anacortes 7

The No. 1 Wildcats dominated fourth-ranked Anacortes, building a 23-0 halftime lead with 187 yards compared to -14 for the Seahawks, according to Todd Milles of VarsityWAnews.com.

Lakewood, Marysville Pilchuck 30

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (1-5 overall, 1-5, league) won their first game of the season in a thriller against the Tomahawks (1-5, 0-5) on Thursday. Both teams had standout performers on the ground, as Lakewood quarterback Malik Armstead (147 rush yards) and Marysville Pilchuck running back Nicolas Hill (144 rush yards) both scored four TDs on the ground. Armstead would get the last laugh, however, as his two-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter ended up being the game-winning play for Lakewood. Armstead also threw for a score and 103 yards as Michael Hoekendorf (four receptions, 51 receiving yards) caught the game’s lone TD through the air in the fourth.

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 34, Tulalip Heritage 26 (2 OT)

DARRINGTON — Grady Stuvland scored the game-winner in the second overtime for the Loggers (5-1 overall, 5-0 league). Darrington quarterback Hunter Anderson completed seven of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for two scores. Chevy Vincent caught a TD and rushed for another. Individual statistics were not reported for Tulalip Heritage (3-1, 3-1).

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 42, Jackson 0

Glacier Peak 58, Cascade 0

Kamiak 22, Mariner 18

Non-league

Stanwood 35 Arlington 28

ARLINGTON — The Spartans won the annual Stilly Cup.

Sultan 41, Lynnwood 16

EDMONDS — Hunter Ansell (seven carries, 43 yards), Braydon Davis (three carries, 54 yards, 6-for-9 passing, 52 yards and a TD), Julio Vargas Jr. (two carries, 76 yards, three receptions, 28 yards, TD) and Hunter Swanberg (six carries, 76 yards) each scored a rushing touchdown for the Turks (3-3 overall). Ty Jensen led the Royals (0-6) with seven rushes for 88 yards and a TD.

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Granite Falls 48, Friday Harbor 13

Camas 56, Monroe 0

Rochester 34, King’s 24