Everett council, Dist. 2: Rhyne delivers for district, city

My wife and I have lived in the Lowell neighborhood of Everett for the last three years and are active members of the Lowell Civic Association. At these meetings, we noticed two types of community members; those with big ideas, the “dreamers,” and those who can put “rubber to the road,”, the “doers.” Occasionally, you’re fortunate enough to have a person that is both in your neighborhood, and it is even more fortunate when that person is Paula Rhyne and represents you on city council.

We feel blessed to live in the Lowell neighborhood, and its small town, neighborly charm is a direct result of Paula’s hard work. In the first year of living here, community members asked for a crosswalk connecting Lowell more safely to Riverfront Park. Within a week after the meeting, I noticed the project had already started. The city had $100,000 of unallocated ARPA funds. Members of our neighborhood asked if it could be split between the neighborhoods in Everett, and Paula delivered. Now each neighborhood has funding to better their communities. We have a historic signs project in progress thanks to her actions. We feel heard in our community, in no small part because Paula has been at nearly every Lowell meeting, notepad in hand, recording the needs of her constituents. I hadn’t realized this is not required of our council members, we were just fortunate to be represented by Paula.

Beyond my neighborhood, she has made many contributions to Everett including increased protections against wage theft and helping implement Flock cameras which has helped alleviate staffing shortages in the police department.

Everett’s District 2, let’s re-elect Paula Rhyne for another four great years.

Jack Wiken

Everett