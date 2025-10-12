Humans caused climate crisis, and they can stop it

Our weather is changing before our eyes. Our planet is heating up 10 times as fast as average ice-age recovery warming and is now hotter than any time in the past 100,000 years. This has resulted in major weather events such as droughts, floods, heat waves, wildfires, hurricanes, and more. The major cause of this is global warming.

Global warming is an increase in overall temperatures due to human activity. Human activities like burning fossil fuels and cutting down forests unsustainably release greenhouse gases which are the biggest factors in the rise in temperature. Tens of millions of Americans believe it is impossible for humans to cause climate change but 97 percent of active climate scientists affirm human-caused warmning.

The good news is that we can make a difference. Switching to renewable energy instead of traditional fossil fuels and conserving our trees can help slow down the rise in temperature. Every small action counts, and eventually they add up, especially when communities work together. Global warming may be a human-caused problem, but it also has a human solution.

Nimalan Venkatesan

10th grade, Glacier Peak High School

Snohomish