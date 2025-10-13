Dangerous to end tracking reports on hunger in U.S.

Regarding recent letters to the editor about cuts to SNAP and health care benefits and the 2024 U.S. Congress Supplemental Poverty report that almost 10 million people have either been kept out of poverty or kept from falling into poverty, one letter also points out that Congress is cutting these programs that have helped low-income workers feed their families.

And now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the termination of future Household Food Security Reports, which have been used for almost 30 years to manage hunger in the U.S. These reports have been extremely valuable in tracking and understanding trends on the impact of food access on families. Terminating these reports could seriously damage our country’s ability to keep track of and guide solutions to food insecurity. Please voice your concerns about the elimination of these reports to our senators and your respective representatives.

Zelda S. Foxall

Seattle