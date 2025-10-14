Court of Appeals: Tam Bui best choice for judge

I just read the voters pamphlet for the general election on Nov. 4, specifically the Court of Appeals Judge Division 1 District 2 Position 1 contest between Judge Karen Moore and Judge Tam Bui.

My experience with both candidates leads me to believe Judge Bui is the most qualified, independent, impartial, and non-partisan candidate. Under endorsements, Judge Moore is favored by just one political party. The Court of Appeals requires its justices to be “color-blind” to political persuasions.

Here’s a recent case example where politics entered into a decision by Judge Moore:

For the August 2024 Primary Election, the Port of Everett, a political subdivision of the State of Washington and therefore a local taxing authority district, approved a Prop. 1 ballot measure for voters to decide whether or not to expand its district boundaries to almost all of Snohomish County. However, its ballot language conveniently didn’t mention that approving the measure would result in a property tax increase. I appealed the misleading ballot language in front of Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Karen Moore who ruled in favor of the Port of Everett. Her logic was that the mere mentioning of a taxing district on the ballot would scare or prejudice voters into rejecting the expansion. Fortunately, county voters, thanks to publicity from the local press, learned about the stealth tax increase and rejected the Port’s Prop. 1 by over a 2-1 margin.

Please vote for the most non-partisan and overall superior candidate: Judge Tam Bui.

Morgan Davis

Snohomish