Everett Mayor: Murphy best fit to lead city

The election for Everett Mayor is vital to moving forward as a community. As elected leaders who represent the people of Everett, we are prioritizing a new mayor who will be a collaborative partner in City Hall. We support a candidate who can lead the city through financial struggles during a time of uncertainty, and who is committed to crafting successes while listening to community input.

Over the course of many meetings with Scott Murphy, we found him to be humble, willing to listen and focused on residents. He has a policy platform ready on day one to address housing affordability, championing working families, improving access to childcare and early learning, and support for emergency shelter. Scott is also willing to change his mind based on community input and take direction from a broad group of stakeholders. This is critical when our city is facing a deficit while considering large capital investments, such as the multi-million dollar outdoor sports facility.

We were happy to find common ground centered on progressive values, including social issues and budgetary decisions that improve the quality of life for all in Everett.

As democratic leaders, we were proud to support Dr. Janice Greene in the primary election because she possesses important qualities and experience that engaged community. Now there is a still choice in this election, and a candidate willing to engage on progressive issues. We endorse Scott Murphy as the right mayor at this time and hope you’ll join us in voting for him.

State Sen. June Robinson

County Councilmember Megan Dunn

Everett