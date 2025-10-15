Experts make their Week 7 predictions
Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 7 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor
Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Cascade
Jackson over Mariner
Stanwood over Marysville Getchell
Snohomish over Oak Harbor
Shorewood over Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace over Everett
Monroe over Shorecrest
King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Granite Falls over South Whidbey
Archbishop Murphy over Lynden
Lake Stevens over Ferndale
Meadowdale over Lynnwood
Thomas Jefferson at Sultan
Darrington over Quilcene
Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck
Anacortes over Lakewood
Last week’s record: 14-2
Season record: 85-24
Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Cascade
Jackson over Mariner
Stanwood over Marysville Getchell
Snohomish over Oak Harbor
Edmonds-Woodway over Shorewood
Mountlake Terrace over Everett
Monroe over Shorecrest
King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Granite Falls over South Whidbey
Archbishop Murphy over Lynden
Lake Stevens over Ferndale
Meadowdale over Lynnwood
Sultan over Thomas Jefferson
Darrington over Quilcene
Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck
Anacortes over Lakewood
Last week’s record: 13-3
Season record: 79-30
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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Cascade
Jackson over Mariner
Stanwood over Marysville Getchell
Snohomish over Oak Harbor
Shorewood over Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace over Everett
Shorecrest over Monroe
King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Granite Falls over South Whidbey
Archbishop Murphy over Lynden
Lake Stevens over Ferndale
Meadowdale over Lynnwood
Sultan over Thomas Jefferson
Darrington over Quilcene
Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck
Anacortes over Lakewood
Last week’s record: 14-2
Season record: 86-23