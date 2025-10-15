Experts make their Week 7 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 7 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor

Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Cascade

Jackson over Mariner

Stanwood over Marysville Getchell

Snohomish over Oak Harbor

Shorewood over Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace over Everett

Monroe over Shorecrest

King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Granite Falls over South Whidbey

Archbishop Murphy over Lynden

Lake Stevens over Ferndale

Meadowdale over Lynnwood

Thomas Jefferson at Sultan

Darrington over Quilcene

Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck

Anacortes over Lakewood

Last week’s record: 14-2

Season record: 85-24

Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Cascade

Jackson over Mariner

Stanwood over Marysville Getchell

Snohomish over Oak Harbor

Edmonds-Woodway over Shorewood

Mountlake Terrace over Everett

Monroe over Shorecrest

King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Granite Falls over South Whidbey

Archbishop Murphy over Lynden

Lake Stevens over Ferndale

Meadowdale over Lynnwood

Sultan over Thomas Jefferson

Darrington over Quilcene

Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck

Anacortes over Lakewood

Last week’s record: 13-3

Season record: 79-30

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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Glacier Peak over Arlington (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Cascade

Jackson over Mariner

Stanwood over Marysville Getchell

Snohomish over Oak Harbor

Shorewood over Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace over Everett

Shorecrest over Monroe

King’s over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

Granite Falls over South Whidbey

Archbishop Murphy over Lynden

Lake Stevens over Ferndale

Meadowdale over Lynnwood

Sultan over Thomas Jefferson

Darrington over Quilcene

Burlington-Edison over Marysville Pilchuck

Anacortes over Lakewood

Last week’s record: 14-2

Season record: 86-23