Late goal pushes Monroe to fifth straight win

Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 2, Stanwood 1

MONROE — The second-place Bearcats (6-4-1 overall, 5-1-0 league) got a clutch performance from their freshman duo to down the third-place Spartans (5-7-0, 4-3-0). Freshman Finley Greear found another goal contribution in the 17th minute on a cross to scorer Ashtyn Wheeler before Stanwood’s Kyler Burke weaved through Monroe’s defense to equalize with less than 20 minutes to play. Freshman Kiana Landerdahl would score the winner just minutes later to give her team its fifth straight win as Monroe attempts to track down first-place Snohomish.

— — — — — —

Everett 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Non-league

Snohomish 4, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (10-2-0) notched their eighth straight shutout win with a dominant performance against their rival Grizzlies (4-4-2). The highlight of the game was a 48-yard free kick score from Kennedy Perasso, while four different players scored for Snohomish in Nevaeh Howerton, Annie VanAssche and Danica Avalos. Lizzie Allyn had two assists while Addison Carter notched the shutout as Snohomish holds No. 4 in state 3A RPI rankings. Snohomish also raised $1,000 for the Providence Cancer Fund as part of their annual “Kick for the Cure” game.

— — — — — —

Meadowdale 4, Marysville Getchell 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 1, Shorecrest 0

SHORELINE — The Wildcats (9-1-2, 7-1-2) outlasted the Scots (7-3-2, 5-2-1) as Morgan Burley scored the game’s lone goal.

Shorewood 3, Mountlake Terrace 2 (OT)

LYNNWOOD — The Stormrays (5-5-3, 4-3-3) outlasted the Hawks (3-8-2, 1-6-2) to stay above .500 in league play. No individual stats were reported.

Edmonds-Woodway 9, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — The Warriors (7-2-3, 5-1-3) had three players score a brace as they tied their season-high in goals scored against the Royals (0-12-0, 0-9-0). Maddy Bryant, Mena Waters and Haylie Kuehn accounted for the braces, while Lily Frank, Janie Hanson and Natalie Maxey all scored. Goalkeepers Morgan Smith and Ella Bryant were credited with the shutout.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 6, Mariner 0

Jackson 5, Cascade 0

Kamiak 5, Arlington 0

Emerald Sound

Bush 3, King’s 0

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 6, Granite Falls 0

Northwest

Squalicum 4, Lakewood 0