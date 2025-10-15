Monroe Mayor: Cudaback has right intent and view of job

This house is supporting Patsy Cudaback for Monroe Mayor.

She is the candidate with the authentic real world experience for the job. She is running for the position with the right intent, and proper view of the mayor’s role.

No divisive agendas. Her eye is on the greater good of the community. I should know, I ran against her in 2009 for a council seat with the same mindset, and she won well. Her 12 years in the council chambers resulted in common sense growth that included family-friendly parks, affordable housing and law enforcement support teams that address people with mental health crises and homelessness. My kind of candidate.

Todd Fredrickson

Monroe