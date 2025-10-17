Court of Appeals: Moore committed to justice, fairness

I am writing with my enthusiastic support for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Karen Moore for the Court of Appeals. At a time when our judicial system faces complex challenges, it is imperative that we elect judges of integrity, intelligence, and fairness. I’ve known Karen for close to 30 years, ever since our daughters became friends in preschool. I know Karen exemplifies these qualities and will serve on the appellate court with distinction.

Karen has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to justice and fairness throughout her legal career. Her experience as a prosecutor and family law attorney has given her a broad perspective and an unwavering respect for the rights and needs of individuals and families. As a resident of this community, I value the importance of having judges who will listen carefully, weigh facts thoughtfully, and apply the law fairly to everyone. Karen has shown a remarkable ability to do just that. Her ability to see humanity in every situation inspires my confidence in her ability to serve on the appellate court.

Our appellate court plays a vital role in safeguarding justice and ensuring the fair application of the law. I know Karen will approach every case with an open mind, a keen intellect, and a commitment to upholding the law and the principles upon which our legal system is founded.

I urge you to support Judge Karen Moore for the Court of Appeals. Let’s elect a judge who will honor the trust we place in them and work diligently to protect the rights of all.

Debbie Scodeller Warfield

Everett