Everett School Board: Jackson Laurence committed to kids

I am the father of three children who attended Everett schools from first grade through graduation. My grandchildren are now in the process of doing the same. On Nov. 4, Anna Marie Jackson Laurence will get my vote for Everett School Board Position 3.

We are fortunate to have a person of her caliber to aspire to a school board position. Anna Marie Jackson Laurence is hard working and is motivated to improve our school district. She has demonstrated a commitment to the children of our community. She has supported services and resources to increase academic success and expand educational opportunities for all students.

I encourage you to also vote for Anna Marie Jackson Laurence for Everett School Board on Nov. 4.

Bruce G. Eklund

Everett