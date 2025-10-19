Mukilteo Mayor: Marine brings much to his job

Courage. Discipline. Wisdom. Real leadership isn’t loud; it’s steady. And that’s exactly what Joe Marine brings to Mukilteo.

When the city’s finances were a mess — no audits, no plan, key staff gone — Joe didn’t flinch. He stepped in, made tough calls, and turned it around. Under his leadership, Mukilteo earned a rare triple-A credit rating and used the recession to our advantage; financing a new City Hall and the Rosehill Community Center on smart terms.

No drama. No ego. Just results.

Now, with new budget pressures, others call for drastic cuts. Joe doesn’t panic. He revives the Long Range Financial Planning Committee, makes targeted changes, and trusts the process. That’s what effective leadership looks like: focused, calm, and grounded in facts.

And when outside groups tried to take control of our fire department? Most politicians stayed silent. Joe didn’t. He stood up for local control and for us, even when it meant going up against powerful interests.

That takes guts.

But what sets Joe apart isn’t just what he does, it’s how he leads. He listens. He learns. He surrounds himself with people who know their stuff. No grandstanding—just smart governance.

I’m voting for Joe Marine because when things get tough, he shows up. When others fold, he fights for what matters.

Joe’s not in it for the spotlight, he’s in it for Mukilteo.

That’s leadership. And that’s why he’s earned my vote.

Donna Vago

Mukilteo