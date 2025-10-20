Mariner owners should renovate Funko Field

The love of baseball makes people totally irrational.

Win the World Series. Go, team, go.

This is the feeling that I, and millions of others in the Pacific Northwest, have for the Seattle Mariners.

And the Seattle Mariners AquaSox farm team are a great asset to the Mariners. But let’s not be irrational about it.

It is rational for the Mariners to invest $40 million to refurbish the existing Everett School District owned AquaSox Stadium; where Ken Griffey, Dan Wilson, Felix Hernandez, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and many more played.

The Seattle Mariners are worth over $2.2 billion dollars. The $40 million investment needed to renovate Funko Field in Everett represents less than 2 percent of the Mariners’ worth.

It is irrational to spend $137 million to build a brand-new stadium in Downtown Everett at the expense of state, city, and county taxpayers.

As a rational business expense, the Mariners could loan or give $40 million to the Everett School District. The investment supports the AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners, the local Everett school district, and millions of Mariner fans.

Sounds like a good Mariner investment to me.

We’re gonna win the World Series.

Go, team, go!

Susan Goodenough

Mountlake Terrace