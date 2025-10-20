Testing waste water for abortion pills is smaller government, how?

I read recently an article titled “The unusual request to the EPA about abortion pills.” Evidently now, the EPA, at the request of Republican members of Congress, are asked to test wastewater to detect traces of abortion pills. I have just a few words to say about this: Beware, Big Brother is watching you!”

This is the antithesis of a smaller, less intrusive into our private lives, government.

Cheri L Filion

Clinton