Everett mayor: Franklin is solution oriented

I served nearly a decade as the director of information technology for the City of Everett, working under both Mayor Ray Stephanson and Mayor Cassie Franklin.

Franklin exemplifies hands-on leadership, consistently arriving early and working late at city hall. Her approach is rooted in thoughtful engagement and integrity, prioritizing action over political theater. During the covid-19 pandemic, Cassie guided Everett through unprecedented challenges, keeping employees safe and maintaining essential services without imposing a vaccine mandate, balancing public health and individual choice.

She has been a steadfast supporter of law enforcement, standing firm when others wavered. Under her leadership, Everett reduced its violent crime rate, added new police positions, recruited a significant number of officers due to staff retirements, launched innovative programs, and invested in technology like Flock Safety to combat crime.

On fiscal matters, Cassie partnered with council to balance Everett’s budget annually, overcoming structural deficits and state funding limitations. In contrast, her opponent, Scott Murphy, has a mixed record, often criticizing without offering solutions. Everett is a complex municipal enterprise, and residents deserve a solution-oriented mayor interested in governing. Cassie Franklin’s proven leadership, unwavering commitment, and tangible results make her deserving of another term as mayor of Everett.

Steven L. Hellyer

Marysville