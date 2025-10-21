Scots close in on Warriors with close win
Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 21:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 1, Edmonds-Woodway 0
EDMONDS — The third-place Scots (8-3-3 overall, 6-2-2 league) pulled within a point of the second-place Warriors (8-3-3, 6-2-3) thanks to the game’s sole score from Parker Almquist on an assist from Kai Johnson. Goalkeeper Mickie McNeil recorded the shutout for Shorecrest.
Mountlake Terrace 8, Lynnwood 0
LYNNWOOD — The Hawks (4-8-3, 2-6-3) rolled to their best offensive performance in a big win over the Royals (0-14, 0-11). Sadie Parker and Mia Rheinheimer each scored twice for Mountlake Terrace while Allison Mervin (assist), La’akea Manahan, Brynlee Dubiel and Taylor Williams all notched a goal.
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Meadowdale 2, Shorewood 0
Wesco 3A/2A North
Monroe 1, Everett 0
EVERETT — The second-place Bearcats (8-4-1, 7-1-0) won their seventh straight game, taking down the Seagulls (7-8-0, 4-5-0) thanks to an early goal from standout freshman Finley Greear.
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Stanwood 7, Marysville Getchell 2
Non-league
Cascade 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1
EVERETT — The Bruins (3-11-0) got a hat trick from Zuly Martinez to snap a five-game losing streak in a win over the Tomahawks (1-12-0). Lalya Foshey had the goal for Marysville Pilchuck.
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Snohomish 0, Archbishop Murphy 0
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 1, Kamiak 0
Glacier Peak 1, Arlington 1
Jackson 6, Mariner 0
Emerald Sound
Granite Falls 3, Northwest 1
Northwest
Lakewood 8, Mount Baker 1