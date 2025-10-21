Scots close in on Warriors with close win

Shorecrest’s Pip Watkinson takes the ball down the field during the game against Lake Stevens on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 1, Edmonds-Woodway 0

EDMONDS — The third-place Scots (8-3-3 overall, 6-2-2 league) pulled within a point of the second-place Warriors (8-3-3, 6-2-3) thanks to the game’s sole score from Parker Almquist on an assist from Kai Johnson. Goalkeeper Mickie McNeil recorded the shutout for Shorecrest.

Mountlake Terrace 8, Lynnwood 0

LYNNWOOD — The Hawks (4-8-3, 2-6-3) rolled to their best offensive performance in a big win over the Royals (0-14, 0-11). Sadie Parker and Mia Rheinheimer each scored twice for Mountlake Terrace while Allison Mervin (assist), La’akea Manahan, Brynlee Dubiel and Taylor Williams all notched a goal.

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Meadowdale 2, Shorewood 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 1, Everett 0

EVERETT — The second-place Bearcats (8-4-1, 7-1-0) won their seventh straight game, taking down the Seagulls (7-8-0, 4-5-0) thanks to an early goal from standout freshman Finley Greear.

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Stanwood 7, Marysville Getchell 2

Non-league

Cascade 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1

EVERETT — The Bruins (3-11-0) got a hat trick from Zuly Martinez to snap a five-game losing streak in a win over the Tomahawks (1-12-0). Lalya Foshey had the goal for Marysville Pilchuck.

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Snohomish 0, Archbishop Murphy 0

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 1, Kamiak 0

Glacier Peak 1, Arlington 1

Jackson 6, Mariner 0

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Northwest 1

Northwest

Lakewood 8, Mount Baker 1