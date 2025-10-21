Shorewood dominates as Wesco 3A tournaments begin

Shorewood’s Xander Gordon hits the ball during the boys singles championship match at Snohomish Summer Smash at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Prep boys tennis roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A South Tournament

EDMONDS — A duo of Shorewood tennis players clinched district tournament spots and berths in Wednesday’s final, as No. 1 seed Seb Sanchez and No. 2 seed Xander Gordon each won two matches to advance on Tuesday.

Sanchez downed Edmonds-Woodway’s Eli Agol in the first round 6-1, 6-1 before advancing past Mountlake Terrace’s Stephen Valmayor 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinal. Gordon took down Shorecrest’s Nathaniel Skonier (6-1, 6-0) and Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona (6-2, 6-2) to advance.

Akiona, Valmayor, Skonier and Lynnwood’s Victor Nguyen will compete in the consolation bracket on Wednesday for the remaining three spots and an alternate designation spot.

Shorewood also clinched both available district spots in the doubles bracket. No. 1-seeded Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield downed Lynnwood’s Jayden He and Jacob Seuferling and Shorecrest’s Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin in comfortable wins. No. 3-seeded Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz downed Lynnwood’s Isamu Nakano and Matthew Vu (6-4, 6-1) and Shorecrest’s Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber (6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3) to advance to face their Shorewood teammates in the final.

Playing for the final three spots in Wednesday’s consolation will be Johnson and Weber, Mountlake Terrace’s Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong, Garbaccio and Martin and Edmonds-Woodway’s Joe Menanno and Will Spear.

Wesco 3A North Tournament

STANWOOD — Snohomish’s Jackson Fawcett and Stanwood’s Luiz Marques Peixoto clinched spots in the district tournament and the league final in the singles bracket on Tuesday.

Fawcett defeated Everett’s Samuel Russell (6-0, 6-0) and Stanwood’s Grady Lamb (6-0, 6-2) to advance, while Peixoto beat Monroe’s Camden Potter (6-4, 6-0) and Snohomish’s Taron Allison (6-3, 6-4) to move onto the final.

Russell, Brody Rouse of Everett, Lamb and Allison are all in play for the remaining three spots and alternate designation heading into Wednesday’s action.

On the doubles side, two Snohomish tandems advanced to the final in Tully VanAssche and Everett Woolley, and Colton Moores and Alden Graafstra. VanAssche and Woolley downed Everett’s Cobin Chadwick and Jericho Brown (6-0, 6-1), and Stanwood’s Max Reep and Tanner Requa (6-0, 6-0) to clinch a district spot. Moores and Graafstra, meanwhile, took down Monroe’s Lucas Hogle and Elias Funston (6-1, 6-2) and Stanwood’s Oscar Cabe and Kellan Zill (6-2, 6-4) to advance.

Cabe and Zill, Reep and Requa, Monroe’s Miguel Malagon and Aiden Shipley and Everett’s Owen Brunni and Evan Brunni will compete for the final three district spots and an alternate in consolation play on Wednesday.