Mukilteo city council: Van Duser, Carlson best to serve

Two campaign signs caught my eye this week. Standing together, they represent two exceptional candidates running for city council. They are Ilona Van Duser for Mukilteo Council Position 1, and Dode Carlson for Council Position 2.

Those of you who know Dode Carlson know what she will bring to the council. Her volunteer work for our community is unequaled. She has business savvy, but doesn’t talk about it often. She understands bread-and-butter issues and will bring a level-headed approach to council policy discussions. Mukilteo has been through some hard times. Dode has been here for them. She see different points of view in the context of our shared history.

You’ve seen Ilona Van Duser in the audience at nearly every council meeting. She asks informed questions. She’s adept at stating her case with facts, making it hard to challenge her. She doesn’t provoke anger, she promotes cooperation. On her campaign site, she notes that “I’m not afraid of hard conversations to arrive at the best solution for our community, and I believe in moving forward once consensus is built.” She won’t bend with the prevailing winds.

But she won’t let the discussion rehash continue until the audience is weary.

Please consider a vote for Ilona Van Duser, Position 1, and Dode Carlson, Position 2, on the Mukilteo City Council. They can’t make decisions which satisfy everyone. But they will listen to all sides before they make a decision made without fear or favor.

Mukilteo citizens deserve no less.

Elaine Knapp

Mukilteo