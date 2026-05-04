EvergreenHealth Monroe places $382 million bond on August ballot

The entrance to EvergreenHealth Monroe on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Monroe, Wash. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

EVERETT — EvergreenHealth Monroe will ask voters in August to consider a $382 million bond measure for a replacement hospital facility.

EvergreenHealth Monroe includes Snohomish County Hospital District No. 1, which covers Monroe, Sky Valley and Snohomish Valley.

If approved, the bond would create a temporary property tax for residents of the hospital district for up to 30 years, district representatives wrote in a press release Monday. The rate would be an average of $0.437 per $1,000 of assessed home value, or about $489 per year for a median home.

The $382 million would go toward a replacement hospital facility and related healthcare facilities on the EvergreenHealth Monroe campus. Key areas of the current hospital have been operating at or near full capacity, the release said, and some areas are several decades old. While EvergreenHealth Monroe has recently added facility space, the current campus does not have the footprint to allow for future growth, the release said.

“Over the last 3 years, we have cared for roughly 50% more patients, and demand has increased across our emergency, inpatient and specialty services,” said Lisa LaPlante, EvergreenHealth Monroe chief administrative officer, in the release. “If approved, a replacement hospital facility at EvergreenHealth Monroe would address this growing demand for care while helping us plan for the future needs of our community.”

Specifically, the bond would add 50 inpatient beds with the ability to later expand to 75 to 100, expand the emergency department treatment capacity, add operating rooms and update patient care spaces, the release said.

The election will take place Aug. 4. A map of hospital districts is available at the Snohomish County Elections website.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.