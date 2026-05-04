The Evergreen State Fair announces Grandstand lineup

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EVERETT — The Evergreen State Fair announced its 2026 Grandstand concert lineup Friday, including artists Lee Brice, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Amy Grant and an America 250 celebration concert, a press release said.

The 2026 Evergreen State Fair runs Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 to 7. The theme is “Barn in the USA! Celebrating America’s 250.”

Presale tickets for concerts and a demolition derby will be on sale 10 a.m. May 18 through 10 p.m. May 21. General admission tickets will be on sale starting 10 a.m. on May 22. Evergreen State Fair newsletter recipients have access to presale tickets but must sign up at evergreenfair.org/176 by May 13.

Once on sale, tickets can be purchased online at etix.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the park’s administration office, 14405 179th Ave. SE in Monroe. The office’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

At the Grandstand, country star Lee Brice will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Tickets are $50-$85 and include fair admission.

With over 12 billion career streams, Brice’s platinum-selling song “Memory I Don’t Mess With” followed three hits, three-times Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce and four-times platinum song “Rumor.”

Brice is slated to release new music in 2026 for his upcoming album.

Sir Mix-A-Lot will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Tickets are $20-$35 and include fair admission.

Seattle native rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot founded his own record label, promoted his music himself, produced and mixed all his own tracks and built his own studio. Even before 1992’s hit “Baby Got Back,” he was a platinum-selling album artist. He is a Grammy Award and American Music Award winner for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Amy Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. Tickets are $35-$80 and include fair admission.

Grant’s career spans 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel to becoming a pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. Grant has won six Grammy Awards, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Grant will release her first new album in over a decade on Friday titled “The Me That Remains.”

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 4, a free community concert with paid fair admission will recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States. The all-ages program will include a variety of local musical performers, featuring familiar American songs and special guests yet to be announced, spokesperson Amy Craven said Monday.

Other Grandstand events include a demolition derby at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, three days of monster trucks Aug. 28-30, a free classic car show 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 27 and fireworks at 9 p.m Aug. 27. For more information visit evergreenfair.org/272.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay