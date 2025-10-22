Queensryche, Halloween story time, glass art and more

Queensryche and Great White will perform on Halloween in Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom. (Provided photo)

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Queensryche and Great White will perform on Halloween in Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom. (Provided photo)

Swipe or click to see more

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Oct. 24, Noise Pollution (AC/DC) with Dr. Crue (Motley Crue), 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, No Quarter (Led Zeppelin), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 8, Borrowed Time with Third Stage (Styx and Boston), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 14, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Rockfish and Friends (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 5, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 6, James Garner’s tribute to Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Oct. 25, Hair Nation with DJ Evan Blackstone, Halloween costume party, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 31, Almost Human (KISS), 7 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Oct. 31, Queensryche with Great White, 8 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Nov. 8, Too Short, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Oct. 23, Uptown, A Celebration of Motown & Soul, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 24, Uptown, Take it to the Limit (Eagles), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Jessica Vosk, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Evergreen Community Orchestra:

• Oct. 26, Fall Concert, 3 p.m. at the Snohomish County PUD Theater, 2320 California St., Everett

Join us for a Fall concert of eerie elegance and cinematic soul as we perform a “Night of Mancini and the Macabre.” From Mussorgsky’s spectral peaks to Mancini’s moonlit charm, this concert will delight the audience. In addition to Mancini’s elegance and Mussorgsky’s fire, the orchestra will perform works by Gounod and Sibelius. As always, the concert is family-friendly and free to the public!

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• Nov. 7, The Power Players (60s-80s), 7 p.m.

• Dec. 7, Elvis Holiday Show with Danny Vernon, 2 p.m.

Port Gardner Bay Music Society: at Everett First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave.

• Nov. 2, Elle Flute Trio, 3 p.m.

Mukilteo Community Orchestra: at the Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.

• Nov. 9, for “Forest Songs,” the orchestra performs portions of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Tales from the Aviary by Jordan Jinosko, the 4th movement of Respighi’s Pines of Rome, and the 1st movement of Debussy’s Nocturnes, 2 p.m.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “Brigadoon,” Dance your way back in time to this legendary romantic musical, Sept. 16-Nov. 16.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon Dec. 13.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Two Artists, One Idea: Walt Lieberman & Dick Weiss will be the featured exhibit at the venue for contemporary art from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8. Explore the dynamic interplay of collaboration and interpretation. Longtime friends and celebrated artists, Weiss and Lieberman embark on a creative dialogue, responding to shared ideas through their distinct artistic lenses.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Graphite Arts Center: the juried exhibition, “Teen Open Call,” featuring the artwork of 28 teen artists, will showcase over 50 stunning works of art created by mostly local student artists through Nov. 29 at 202 Main St. in Edmonds.

Teen Open Call is a non-theme-specific art exhibit designed to give area teens a voice through creative expression. Despite not having a specified theme, this striking exhibition definitely has a youthful, teenage vibe. As it should! This show is a true celebration of the artistic abilities of young artists and is an opportunity for these students to show off their talents.

Glass in Everett: A Window Exhibition of Glass Art: is on display Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, lighting up the streets with bold, original displays by Washington glass artists, each featured in a separate storefront window.

Presented by the Downtown Everett Association, this open-air exhibition invites the public to experience art as part of the city itself. Visitors can stroll through downtown, explore local businesses and take in the colors, textures, and forms of glass in unexpected settings. Windows become frames. Sidewalks become galleries. Every display at Glass in Everett is a one-of-a-kind creation, meticulously handcrafted to offer a unique perspective through each window.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMEDY

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Nov. 15, Terry Factor, 8 p.m.

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Nov. 26, Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 4, Josh Blue, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., For more information visit www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse.

• Nov. 15, Ladies LOL Comedy Show with headliner Mary Lou Gamba, emcee Jaci Terjeson and comedians Genevieve Ferrari and Cara Rosellini, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

BOOKS

“Before Woodstock – The Sky River Rock Festival & Lighter Than Air Fair”: Crazy Rooster will be at the Ten-01 Club on Oct. 26 to celebrate the ’60s for the book release of “Before Woodstock – The Sky River Rock Festival & Lighter Than Air Fair” by local award-winning author JD Howard. No cover, book signing begins at 4 p.m. with live music from Crazy Rooster playing an eclectic set of ’60s & ’70s hits from 5:30-8 p.m. The Sky River Rock Festival was a countercultural groundbreaking event held outside of Sultan on Labor Day weekend in 1968 at Betty Nelson’s Organic Raspberry Farm where Santana, The Youngbloods, Country Joe & The Fish, It’s A Beautiful Day, and the Grateful Dead played. Break out your tie-dye T-shirt and sandals, see photos from Sky River, and come celebrate rock history at Everett’s hip and happening Ten-01 Club.

“The Thirty-Fifth Page”: Award-winning local author Lya Badgley celebrates the launch of her new literary suspense novel, “The Thirty-Fifth Page,” on October 28th with two local book-signing events.

A haunting tale set in Bosnia, the book blends history, mystery, and Balkan folklore as art conservator Miri Adler uncovers the secrets of the fabled Sarajevo Haggadah amid the shadows of war and myth. Perfect for readers of Geraldine Brooks’ People of the Book and Eowyn Ivey’s The Snow Child.

Meet the author at one of two local events: 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Angel Arms Works Studio, 203 Ave. B, Snohomish; or 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Artisan’s Books & Coffee, 1802 Hewitt Ave., Everett.

Enjoy an author reading, conversation, and a traditional Balkan toast. Free admission; books available for purchase and signing. Details at lyabadgley.com.

Halloween Story Time: will be led by local children’s author Ann Marie Perales Thompson at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 31 at Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. South in Edmonds. She will be reading her Halloween-themed books, including “Halloween Pumpkins in Spring and Autumn Breeze” and “Her Not So Haunted House.”

Perales Thompson, of hispanic descent, was born in Los Angeles, California and now lives in Washington state. Her passion for writing and illustrating children’s stories began at a very early age. She wrote her first children’s story at the age of nine and later received a scholarship in art. She is an advocate for the underdog and always wants to give the least likely characters a chance to shine. You will find her compassion and empathy for these lovable characters in all her books.

All are welcome to join in the story time and get in the holiday mood before trick-or-treating begins!