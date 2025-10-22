Shorewood claims league singles and doubles titles

Shorewood’s Xander Gordon hits the ball during the boys singles championship match at Snohomish Summer Smash at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Prep boys tennis roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A South Tournament

EDMONDS — Shorewood boys tennis claimed league titles in both singles and doubles play as senior Xander Gordon downed fellow Stormray Seb Sanchez in the singles final (3-6, 6-1, 6-1) while Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield defeated Shorewood teammates Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz (6-4, 7-6(5)) to claim the double championship.

In the singles consolation brackets, Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona, Mountlake Terrace’s Stephen Valmayor and Lynnwood’s Victor Nguyen won matches to claim third, fourth and fifth, respectively, as all will head to the district tournament. Shorecrest senior Nathaniel Skonier will serve as an alternate at sixth place.

On the doubles side, Shorecrest’s Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber took third, fellow Scots Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin took fourth, while Mountlake Terrace’s Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong finished fifth. Edmonds-Woodway’s Joe Menanno and Will Spear will serve as an alternate duo at districts.

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Wesco 4A Tournament, postponed to Thursday, Oct. 23

Wesco 3A North Tournament, results not reported